Sunny today as we start a warming trend

Lots of sunshine again today as temperatures start to rise. High pressure hold on today for one more sunny, but cool day. Clouds will start to move in late this evening, and will increase on Saturday ahead of a slow moving storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring rain Sunday and Monday, with the potential for over an inch of rain. Once this storm system moves away, it will warm up next week with high temperatures in the 60s, and maybe even close to 70 by the end of the week.

Today, sunny and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34 inland, 36-38 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.