Sunny, warm weather for the weekend

The sunny, warm weather that moved in behind Hurricane Dorian will continue through the weekend. It will be warm and humid this weekend with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas Sunday and will stall in the area into next week. This front will not cool us down, but will give us a slight chance for a thunderstorm Sunday, then hit or miss storms Monday and Tuesday. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 92 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.