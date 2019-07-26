Sunny, warm weather for the weekend

The nice weather we have had for the past couple of days will continue through the weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine, temperatures close to normal, and comfortable low humidity. High pressure will stay anchored over the Carolinas, keeping the front that moved through on Tuesday stalled to our south. This will keep the high humidity and rain chances to our south. This nice weather will continue into next week. Humidity will increase by the middle of next week, and a cold front will approach the Carolinas late next week. This will bring back thunderstorm chances for the second half of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.