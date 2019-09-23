Sunny, warm weather this week

Warmer weather is returning to the Carolinas, with the humidity increasing for the second half of the week. Our rain chances will stay low this week, with most places staying dry. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas tomorrow, but there is not much moisture or cooler weather. We may see a few clouds tonight or tomorrow, but no rain is expected. High temperatures will stay in the 80s and low 90s this week. Humidity will increase starting Wednesday, and it will stay warm and humid through Friday. Another weak front will move into the Carolinas on Friday, and there will be a slight chance for a shower.
Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.
Wednesday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.