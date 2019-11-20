Sunny weather continues Thursday

Clear skies will continue through Thursday, bringing a cold night tonight, and plenty of sunshine tomorrow. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with pleasant weather. High pressure will move offshore Friday, leading to warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the 60s tomorrow, then 70s Friday. A cold front will move through late in the day Saturday, bringing some rain. Most of Saturday will be dry with much of the rain falling at night. Rain and clouds will clear Sunday, and it will be a little cooler with highs in the 60s. Sunny, pleasant weather will continue to start next week.

Tonight, mainly clear and cold. Lows 36 inland, 40 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 64 inland, 62 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.