Sunshine and spotty showers



Good Evening!

After a beautiful Thursday afternoon full of sunshine and warm temperatures we’re going to see a nice weekend ahead.

Overnight will see mostly cloudy skies as more clouds roll into the region along with lows dropping down into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Friday afternoon will be pleasant overall. High will top out above average once again in the upper 60s and low 70s. Aside from sunshine, we are seeing the potential for some very spotty showers along the coast but more of the region will remain dry and see no rain.

Saturday we’ll see more sunshine and warmth. Sunday will be the warm spot for the week as temperatures spike just ahead of a cold front.

As that front moves through the region late Sunday into early Monday we’ll see some showers.

Next week once that front moves further off the coast we’ll see temperatures drop below average and remain cool.