Sunshine bounces back this afternoon!

Good morning my friends! As we track into our Tuesday, some earlier cloud cover will be giving way to increasing afternoon sunshine. Highs are on pace to push near 80, to the lower-mid 80s today.

Plentiful sunshine will then fight back on Wednesday, likely toughing it out until Friday, with highs pressing towards the mid and upper 80s. Some inland areas could hit 90 on Friday as well.

Keep checking back for weekend updates as a cold front is eventually slated to pass through our viewing area, which will result in a few shower chances, helping overnight temps get back into the 50s.

TODAY: Clouds decrease with highs near 80, to the low-mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows near 60 to the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Highs increase to the low and mid 80s with mainly sunny skies.