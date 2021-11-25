Sunshine dominates through the weekend!

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Be sure to bundle up if you’re starting the day early with current temps in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Thanks to mainly sunny skies today and a switch of winds from the southwest, we will see highs rebound to the lower-mid 60s. A cold front will then move through tonight with a chance for a few showers. The showers will move offshore and skies will start to clear by the late morning. Temps will still be around 60 for Friday, but highs will cool for the weekend.

Cooler conditions will return for the weekend, with highs on Saturday back to the 50s. We will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 60s ahead of another, dry cold front. Look for sunshine and cooler feels again to start next week.

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs 62-65 inland, 62 beaches.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with late showers. Lows from 47-50.

Tomorrow: Clouds gradually decrease with highs around 60 or so.