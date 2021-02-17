Sunshine fades into a damp Thursday

After a nice warm up yesterday, we’re much cooler today, but still dry! After morning sunshine, clouds increase in the afternoon, as the next storm system heads towards us. Highs today will only climb to the lower-mid 50s. Light rain will develop tonight, then we will see heavier rain and even thunderstorms on Thursday with a cold front.

Some of the showers will linger into Friday morning, before clearing late in the afternoon. Cooler weather will move in behind the cold front, and will last through the weekend.

It will be sunny this weekend, but high temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s, and night time temperatures will drop below freezing for some.

A few showers are possible Monday with a weak system, but it will be warmer to start next week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Cool with sunshine followed by increasing pm clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly with showers moving in. Lows 38-42 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 48-52 inland, 60-64 beaches.