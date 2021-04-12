Sunshine for all to start the workweek

An abundance of sun will be back at it again for us on this Monday with the return of high pressure! Temps remain on the warmer side too, as highs range in the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for much of the same right into Tuesday, with those high temps falling a couple degrees.

The next best chance of rain we have will be late on Wednesday, following up partial sunshine during the day there. Those shower chances will fizzle right on into Thursday, with plenty of sun fighting right back into the frame.

TODAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.