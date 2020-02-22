Sunshine for your Saturday

Good Morning!

We’re already seeing a beautiful sunny start to your Saturday and throughout the afternoon we’re going to continue to see plenty of clear skies. A cold start to your day with lows in the 20s will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs topping out in the low 50s.

We are in for one more cold night ahead as overnight Saturday into Sunday lows drop back down into the upper 20s and low 30s with clear skies. The good news is Sunday afternoon will be wonderful with lots of sunshine and highs back up towards normal in the low 60s. Looking forward to the week ahead we see temperatures continue to climb through to Tuesday and Wednesday, but we also see the return of some clouds and rain.

Today: Sunny and Chilly, Highs in the low 50s

Tonight: Clear and Cold, Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday: Sunny and Mild, Highs in the low 60s.