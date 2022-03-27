A good Sunday my friends, we’re back at it again with blues skies!

Be sure to dress warmly if you’re heading out during the morning with lows that mostly fell back into the 30s, but afternoon high temps will rebound back to the lower and mid-60s. It’s still going to be breezy though.

Mainly sunny conditions will likely remain in place all the way through Tuesday, with a midweek warming trend finally taking place. Our next shot at rain showers and storms isn’t until Thursday of this coming week, so remain with us for updates to that forecast outlook, as we continue to see a potential storm threat.

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs in the low to mid-60s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with frigid lows widely ranging in the 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.