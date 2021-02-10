Sunshine is taking a vacation

Clouds will build back in this morning and rain chances will stay in the forecast for the rest of the week, including a small chance today. A weak cold front that passed through last night has stalled just to our south, being the culprit for our now increasing clouds. As a positive morning temps started out around 50, and highs will at least be seasonable.

The front will move back northward on Thursday, bringing back the warmer weather, but also keeping it rather cloudy with the chance for showers. The front will make another run to our south of Friday, bringing more clouds and rain that will persist into Saturday.

A storm system will develop along this front Saturday, bringing more rain Saturday night into Sunday. Drier air will move in behind this storm system with some clearing late Sunday. Another storm system could impact the area Monday into Tuesday.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers. Highs 56-58 inland, 56 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers. Lows 44-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.