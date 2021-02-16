Sunshine makes a triumphant return!

We can finally say hello sunshine! We’re starting the day with a mix of sun and clouds, with temps in the 60s but as skies clear, we’ll actually drop into the mid 50s this afternoon. Conditions will then be clear and cold tonight, with most spots inland dropping to temperatures around freezing.

Looking forward to the rest of the week we will finally start to see some drier conditions. Throughout the day today, we’ll see more sunshine, and Wednesday afternoon will be pleasant.

We’ll see some rain return to the region for the end of the work week with temperatures once again pushing into the 60s on Thursday. Rain will continue Friday morning but move out in the afternoon.

Sunny, dry, and cooler for the weekend. Rain returns to start next week.

Today: Gradual clearing, a bit breezy. Temps around 60 fall to the mid 50s this afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 30-32 inland, 35-36 beaches.

Wednesday: Cooler with a good deal of sun. Highs in the low to mid 50s.