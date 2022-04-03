A good Sunday morning everyone! Most early morning temps in the 40s will rise right up to highs today in the low and mid-70s. It’s going to be all about blue skies for this one so enjoy!

The clearing holds into Monday, but rain and storm potential are currently slated later into Tuesday. This will be due to another approaching cold front from the west.

Isolated storm activity is currently on tap later into the afternoon to be followed by consistent scattered showers Tuesday night. Spotty precipitation will linger into Wednesday and Thursday, drying out again to a mainly sunny Friday.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with lows widely ranging in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.