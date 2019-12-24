Sunshine returns today with a sunny and chilly start to Christmas day

Sunshine will return later today as our storm system moves well offshore. We’ll still have a slight chance for a few showers this morning. But expect gradual clearing through the day as temperatures warm into the mid 60s. It’ll still remain breezy today with winds out of the north 15-20mph and gust near 30. Overnight into your Christmas morning, expect mostly clear skies and chilly. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s inland to the low 40s at the coast. Christmas day will be a tad cooler as high pressure to the north will wedge a little bit of cooler air down, but it’ll remain sunny and very comfortable. Highs on Christmas Day 58-62.

Towards the end of the week and the start of the weekend, we’ll see a ridge of high pressure building and this will allow for warmer and above normal temperatures. Highs should warm into the mid and upper 60s under partly cloud skies.

By Sunday, a cold front will approach from the west bringing clouds and late day showers. Ahead of the front, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70. Showers and maybe a thunderstorm will linger into Monday until the front pushes offshore. Colder weather will return for New Years Eve and New Years Day.