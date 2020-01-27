Sunshine returns Tuesday

Good Evening!

We’ll continue to see more clouds and scattered showers throughout the remainder of your Monday evening.

By Tuesday morning we’ll start to see some more sunshine work its way into the region as clouds roll out to the east. During the afternoon we’ll see a sunny and seasonable day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday afternoon will be just slightly cooler with a few more scattered clouds hanging out overhead.

Thursday we see our next rain maker move into the region leading to some scattered showers during the morning and afternoon. We’ll see some dryer conditions Thursday night into Friday afternoon but that won’t last for very long. A second system will move through late Friday into early Saturday leading to a rainy first half of the weekend.