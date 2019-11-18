Sunshine returns with a warming trend this week

Cloudy skies and chilly temperatures expected this evening. Temperatures won’t move much through the evening but by morning we’ll drop into the upper 30s and low 40s inland to the mid 40s at the coast. Areas of dense fog could form by morning.

A piece of energy in the upper atmosphere will move through on Tuesday, this will keep some cloud cover around for the first half of the day and can’t completely rule out an isolated shower. By afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 50s to near 60 with some sunshine returning.

High pressure will build back into the region bringing more seasonable weather through the middle of the week and even warmer temperatures by Friday.

Another cold front will approach by the weekend, bringing us a chance for rain on Saturday then another cool down.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows 39-42 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy start w/afternoon sunshine. Highs 56-58 inland, 58-60 beaches.