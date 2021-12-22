Sunshine set to make a comeback today

A good Wednesday to you all! Early on we are still dealing with a few scattered showers and temps in the lower 40s. However, sunshine is slated to break out again, getting highs back to the upper 50s. Some could even hit 60 this afternoon away from the beaches.

Overnight lows plummet with clear skies, ranging from the upper 20 to the mid 30s. Then we are back to sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies will really work to hang tough all the way through Christmas weekend.

A warming trend will really settle in on Christmas Eve, with highs in the 60s, looking to push towards 70 in many spots on Christmas Day. We’re very much looking at Green Christmas!

TODAY: Clouds give way to sun with highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

TONIGHT: Clear & chilly with lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Abundant sun with highs in the mid to upper 50s.