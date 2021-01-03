Sunshine settling back in

After pushing past early morning showers, cloud cover will be clearing up for us later today! If you’re looking for sunshine, this afternoon will be the place for you, where highs are on track to reach the mid-60s.

The abundant sun will dominate the weather story for the first half of next week’s workweek, as highs average in the mid-upper 50s. This will also result in lows tipping back to the 40s and 30s.

Be sure to dress warm for the mornings ahead this week, but keep the sunglasses handy too!

TODAY: Decreasing clouds with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low to mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

