Sunshine settling in for the region!

What a nice Wednesday we’ve got everyone! Conditions will remain pleasant for the next few days with lots of sunshine for the end of the workweek. The and shot at rain we are looking at is a slight chance for a stray storm along the coast this afternoon. Even more sunshine on Thursday and still feeling comfortable with lower humidity. Most highs will be ranging in the mid to upper 80s today and tomorrow.

We’ll heat back up on Friday and Saturday, with most highs into the 90s for a sizzling Saturday afternoon. The chances for storms returns on Father’s Day Sunday. Stay with us for updates!

Today: Mostly sunny, slim chance for a spotty pm coastal storm. Highs: 88-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler, Lows: 62-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: 87-89 inland, 85-86 beaches.