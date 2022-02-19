Sunshine sticks it out this weekend!

Good morning, and happy Saturday all! Early temps in the 30s are a nice change of pace with highs this afternoon tracking toward the low 60s on average. Abundant sunshine will hold up.

Overnight lows will track back to the mid-30s at the coast, as low as the upper 20s inland. Bundle up for Sunday morning but not as much for another mainly sunny afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 50s overall.

Another warming trend will take over into Monday with some inland highs getting back to 70. Isolated to scattered showers will press into the region during the middle of next week with a good deal of highs back into the 70s. Stay with us for further updates!

TODAY: Abundant sunshine with highs near 60, to the mid-60s

TONIGHT: Clear & chilly with lows in the mid-30s to upper 20s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s