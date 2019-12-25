Sunshine to finish the week

Good Evening!

After a lovely Christmas day full of sunshine and mild conditions, we’re going to see a nice end to the week.

Overnight lows will be dropping down into the low 40s leading to a chilly but mild start to your Thursday. During the afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine with just a couple of scattered clouds hanging out overhead. Daytime highs will be above average topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

The warmth and sunshine will stick with us through to the weekend and Sunday afternoon.

Friday afternoon we’re seeing a small chance for some showers just along the coast.

Sunday night into Monday morning a cold front will move through the region leading to a cooler start to the week.