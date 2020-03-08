Sunshine to finish the weekend

Hello!

Since we sprung forward into Daylight Saving time we will be seeing an extra hour of sunshine today! Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see clear skies and highs will be back up towards normal for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid-60s. Overnight tonight we’ll start to see a few scattered clouds roll into the region but we’ll remain dry and mild overall.

Monday afternoon we’ll still see lots of sunshine with a few scattered clouds hanging out overhead. Overnight Monday into Tuesday we’ll see more clouds roll into the region. Throughout the week ahead we’ll see chances for scattered showers but overall most of the region will just be seeing a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs will also be back up above normal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Today: Sunny and Mild, highs in the low to mid-60s

Tonight: Spotty Clouds & Cool, lows in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny and Mild, highs in the mid to upper 60s.