Sunshine to finish the weekend

After a cloudy and gloomy Saturday afternoon, we’re going to see some clearer conditions overnight tonight.

Sunday we’ll see lots of sunshine as clouds continue to push further off the coast. Highs will be topping out slightly above normal in the upper 50s and low 60s leading to a pleasant second half of the weekend.

High pressure will build south and sunny weather is expected through most of this work-week. We’ll see a big warm up with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By Thursday, a strong cold front will approach and we’ll see our next chance for showers and storms. Some of which could be strong to severe. Then cooler weather will follow on Friday.