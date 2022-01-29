Sunshine to follow early snow showers!

Good morning my friends! We’re pressing past early snow, and looking on towards late morning sunshine. Be careful out there early. Highs will get to around 40 today, with wind chills staying in the 30s. Brrr!

Overnight temps fall back hard into the upper 10s and lower 20s, but sunshine wins out again with highs racing towards 50. A great deal of sunshine will settle into the middle of the week with a warming trend!

High temps by the end of next week should be back to the upper 60s with rain showers chances. We could actually be getting some shorts weather as we transition to February!

TODAY: Early snow to mostly sunny skies, with highs at 40 or just above.

TONIGHT: Frigid and clear with lows in the upper 10 and low 20s.

SUNDAY: Plentiful sunshine with highs tracking up towards 50.