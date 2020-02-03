Sunshine to start the week

Happy Monday!

We’re already seeing a beautiful start to the day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

As we head throughout the rest of this afternoon we’ll continue to see lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the 70s throughout the Pee Dee and the upper 60s along the coast. Overnight we’ll see a few scattered clouds skate through the region but we’ll remain mild and pleasant overall. We’ll continue to see a warming trend as we move through to about Thursday.

Thursday afternoon we’ll see a cold front sweep across the region leading to widespread rain and even some severe thunderstorms. By Friday we’ll see clouds and showers clear out as some cooler air moves into the region. The weekend highs will still be above average but cooler overall.