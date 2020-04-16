Sunshine to start the weekend

High pressure will control our weather through tomorrow bringing sunny and warmer weather. Skies will be sunny for the rest of the week as we warm back into the low to mid-70s Friday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s Saturday ahead of another cold front. Showers will move back into the area late Friday and push offshore Saturday evening as the front moves to our south. The front will move back into the area throughout the day on Sunday and linger through Monday. We’ll dry out Monday night, then see lots of sunshine Tuesday as we remain in the 70s.
Tonight: clear and cold. Low: 38-44 Inland, 48 Beaches.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 74-76 Inland, 70 Beaches.