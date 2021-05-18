Sunshine will win the week out

I hope it’s been a nice Tuesday for you all so far! Pleasant weather will continue this week with warmer temperatures really ramping up for the weekend. More cloud cover persists through today, and while most places will stay dry, a stray shower is possible, as highs remain seasonable.

High pressure will continue to build in tomorrow, and will be centered over the Carolinas late week, and into the weekend. This will clear the clouds away and will aid in rising temperatures.

High temps will be in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast Thursday and Friday, then into the 90s for the weekend. The warm weather will continue into next week too, so stay cool out there.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today: Partial sunshine with a couple stray showers. Highs 80-82 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 58 inland, 62 beaches.

Wednesday: Sunshine breaks out, warmer. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.