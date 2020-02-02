Super Bowl Live Blog: Teams arrive at stadium

The Hard Rock Stadium is seen before the start of the Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, Florida on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — This article features updates from Super Bowl LIV as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami:

3:45 p.m. ET

Game day has arrived, and the caravans carrying the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have pulled into Hard Rock Stadium.

Kickoff of Super Bowl 54 is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida. Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.

That’s a few degrees below normal for Miami this time of year. But those conditions almost mirror what the weather was 10 years ago when the game was last played at the Miami Dolphins’ home field.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)