Super Bowl Weekend rain showers

Happy Saturday my friends! Our morning starts out mostly cloudy, but on the drier side of things. Early temps in the low 40s mainly get to the lower 50s today, but be ready, as afternoon rain showers will be pushing pack in. These will continue overnight until high pressure comes to the rescue on Super Bowl Sunday.

Early clouds and mist could linger a bit, but sunshine will win the battle as we press forward into tomorrow afternoon. Highs stick in the lower-mid 50s. Overnight conditions into Monday remain clear, resulting in lows getting back to the 30s, with a mainly sunny Monday ahead!

TODAY: PM rain showers return. Highs in the low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Lingering rain with lows averaging around 40.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY: Early clouds to afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower-mid 50s.