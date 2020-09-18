Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

Reaction began to pour in after the news was announced Friday night.

Marie and I are praying for the friends and family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tonight, the Supreme Court and the United States have lost a public servant who upheld the rule of law. — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) September 19, 2020

It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Justice Ginsburg.



Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer who served 27 years on the Supreme Court, devoting her life to public service.



Her family is in mine and Wrenzie’s prayers during this difficult time. — Congressman Tom Rice (@RepTomRice) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.



She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020