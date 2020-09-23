Surfside Beach looking to narrow down applicant pool for next Town Administrator

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Surfside Beach Town Council provided an update on its search for a permanent Town Administrator at its meeting on Tuesday night.

Council announced there are six qualified applicants for the position. Current Interim Administrator James W. Duckett will organize interviews with candidates next week.

Last month, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer appointed Duckett to the interim role. Duckett was previously Town Administrator and Interim Administrator in Surfside, Mayor Hellyer said.

Duckett will hold the position until a permanent Town Administrator is hired or until he’s terminated or modified with written consent.

