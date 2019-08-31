Surfside Beach Police K-9 Biko retires

Breaking News Alert
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Police Department announced that K-9 officer Biko will be retiring.

According to the department, Biko has been on light duty for some time to rehabilitate a torn tendon in his right rear leg. Last week Biko had surgery and is now recovering with his handler Sgt. Ziolkowski. Biko served as a K-9 officer for over 5 years before his retirement.

Ziolkowski says Biko is getting better every day. Biko will spend his retirement with Ziolkowski.

Now K-9 Sif will be the department’s only K-9 officer.

K-9 Sif, Courtesy: Surfside Beach Police Department

