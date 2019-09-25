Surfside Beach residents upset about proposed paid parking fee hikes, expansion

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The town is looking to collect more money from beachfront parking and crack down on people avoiding paid lots.

Some people in Surfside say the town should not expand paid parking or increase fees.

“Don’t go to Surfside, don’t pay their parking, come to Garden City, come to anywhere else it’s free, not a single day goes by that’s not said,” said Cyndi Keating of Surfside.

The town is proposing to raise fees for some nonresidential parking passes, double the $0.50 hourly rate in the value lot on 13th Avenue South and add 24-hour and weekly rates in the Yaupon Drive lot. It would include all beachfront accesses and side streets between the Atlantic Ocean and Dogwood Drive.

Surfside would also start using the ParkMobile phone app, which is in other places like Myrtle Beach.

“We did address everything that we felt council had brought up,” said town administrator Dennis Pieper.

Pieper, who would manage the paid parking, says the changes would help Surfside raise money where beachgoers park to avoid paid lots.

“It was a start,” said council member Debbie Scoles. “It’s up to council to decide what they think is best for the town and the residents.”

Town council narrowly passed first reading of the ordinance Tuesday night. The council members opposed, however, say not all the changes are needed.

A $5 administrative fee for each resident decal was removed unanimously before first reading was passed.

“There’s a lot of different thoughts in this,” said council member David Pellegrino. “It covers fees, it covers who pays, who doesn’t, it covers areas to pay.”

Some residents say they’re worried the town is rushing the changes.

“Why would you not want it prepared correctly, so that you can vote on it with a clear conscience?” asked Beth Kohlmann. “You all just got this thing.”

A workshop will be held to discuss the proposal before the next town council meeting on Oct. 22.

Surfside’s council also unanimously passed final reading of an ordinance to allow tie-down umbrellas on the beach. Those type of umbrellas were not allowed before. The town says it hopes the change will help prevent umbrellas from flying during high winds.

The ordinance also allows cabanas near the emergency lane and dune line.