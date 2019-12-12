Suspect charged in Darlington County homicide, warrants released

Freddy Harris is charged with murder in connection with the Monday homicide near Hartsville (mugshot provided by W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged in a homicide that happened Monday night in Darlington County.

According to arrest warrants obtained Thursday by News13, 36-year-old Freddy Ray Harris III is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and grand larceny in connection with a shooting. That shooting happened at a home on Racetrack Road, in the Hartsville area.

Warrants suggest Harris shot Kurt Russell Scholl of Hartsville multiple times, killing him. He also allegedly stole an SUV earlier in the day.

According to online booking records, Harris was booked Wednesday afternoon into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center. He is also facing a kidnapping charge and a burglary charge in Hartsville, according to records.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Harris was hospitalized following his capture due to an ‘aggravated injury that occurred prior to the incident Monday evening’.

He remains in jail and is expected to appear before a Darlington County Magistrate this afternoon.

