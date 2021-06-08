Suspect in custody after shooting on Main Street in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mullins, according to authorities.

Carlo Strickland, 45, was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and preach of peace.

The shooting happened Monday night on Main Street, according to Mullins Police Lt. Mike Hartson. No injuries were reported at this time.

