Switching right back to the sunshine

Happy Sunday everyone! Today will be an easy one, with decreasing clouds into the afternoon, and highs ranging in the mid 70s overall. Skies will remain clear for a calm night as well, with lows falling back into the low and mid 50s.

High pressure will control our weather from the end of today through next week, with sunshine and warmer temps! Highs will be back to around average tomorrow, climbing into the 80s inland, into the middle of the week. It’s going to be getting toasty, with a warming trend through Thursday.

Today: Sunshine eventually breaks out, with highs ranging in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool, with lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Abundant sunshine with highs in the mid 70s to near 80.