LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 and the Horry County Solid Waste Authority visited Daisy Elementary School in Loris on Wednesday to present fourth-graders with the Talkin’ Trash award.

Daisy Elementary is a repeat winner of the Talkin’ Trash award. The students enjoyed every aspect of the Talkin’ Trash dance party. Most of all, these fourth graders love recycling.

“We go to classes, we recycle paper, cardboard, plastic and it’s really fun,” student Stella Sroka said.

“Daisy did good all year long, and they have a recycling club,” said Victoria Johnson, coordinator of recycling programs for the Solid Waste Authority. “So every single week they did all the challenges all year, and they just really did a great job. They did 7 pounds per student, so that’s a lot of diverted from the landfill.“

Students received $250 for their school and a cool plaque. They also showed off their best moves doing the Talkin’ Trash Tik Tok dance.

“My kids all relate it back to respect, just respect for your environment in general, respect for your classroom in general,” teacher Taylor Hucks said.

As always, our sponsors, Surfwater Promotions, Benjamin’s Bakery, Sky Zone, Cari-Loha Bamboo, and Kona Ice made it possible for us to recognize these students for caring about their environment.