Teen says moment in viral protest video opened his eyes

CHARLOTTE, NC (CNN/WSOC) – 16-year old Raymon Curry’s mother understandably didn’t want him to attend a protest in North Carolina.

Curry knew his mother didn’t want him to go to the protests that had become dangerous.

Saturday he snuck out of the house with a friend.

“I feel like my voice still had to be heard,” said Curry.

The 6’3” teen, looking forward to college, worried that Floyd could someday be him.

“Its crazy that I had to worry at 16 if I’m gonna make it or not,” said Curry.

He directed that fear and rage at a officer with an older stranger.

Curtis Hayes Jr. intervened.

Hayes told the teen the adults didn’t have the answers.

Hayes can be heard saying in a video capturing the moment, “So what I need y’all to do right now at 16 is come up with a better way. Cause how we doing it, it ain’t working.”

“It opened my eyes to so much,” said Curry.

The video has been viewed almost 80 thousand times.

“I’m at home everyday, seeing this video go viral and just keep repeating in my head, how can I find a better way. How can I at 16, so young, change the world perspective on my skin tone.”

He hasn’t found that answer yet, but he is now working with curtis hayes junior to do something more.

Before the protest, Curry wanted to be a police officer.

He still does and thinks that may be the place where he’s able to make the biggest change.