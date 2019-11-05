Temperatures are on the rise but it comes with rain

Temperatures are on the rise today as rain chances increase. A low will develop along a warm front to our south and this will push more showers into our area. The best chance for rain will be east of I-95, closer to the coast. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s along the coast, mid 70s inland. A cold front will move through late today and push the showers off shore this evening. The front will knock our temps back down into the 60s to near 70 for Wednesday.

We’ll climb back into the low 70s for Thursday, ahead of another cold front. The cold front will move through Friday morning, bringing rain and even colder temperatures by the weekend. Highs will drop from the 70s Thursday to the 50s by Friday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine to start the weekend but highs on Saturday will only climb to the mid to upper 50s. Some spots this weekend could have our first freeze.

Today: Partly sunny w/scat’d showers, especially east of I-95. High: 74-76 inland, 72-74 beaches

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 48-52 inland, 54-56 beaches

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 68-70