The DIY Place opens in Downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The DIY Place opened to the public today. It is a place where people of all ages can go to create memories through craft projects. This establishment is located at 157 W Evans Street in Downtown Florence. It is the first ever DIY Place in Florence. Here the staff provides the materials, stencils and even teach customers how to do the projects.

Owners Cornelio & Aimee Monjarrez say they have always wanted to have a craft business in downtown.

“We have a large array. We start from small ornaments for little kids to dreamcatchers to an American flag and the stars are made from bullet casings and door porch signs made of wood. So we definitely have an array and some metal projects as well,” Cornelio Monjarrez says.

Les Echols, Director of Community and Minority Enterprise for the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce, says this business coming in the middle of a pandemic shows growth for the area.

“The recovery is underway and hopefully we can move in a better direction. We know that 44% of businesses represent our national economy and so we want local and small businesses to survive and thrive,” says Echols.

The “Do It Yourself” place is 5500 square feet. It allows them to set the tables 8 feet apart so staff and customers can practice social distancing. Customer Angel Porter is from Florence and she says she’s happy there’s finally a place where she can make something of her own.

“I think that it’s wonderful that they are opening a business where people can make their own custom stuff like the thing we particularly made it can go in anybody’s house,” Porter says.

You do not have to have an appointment to go in. They are open Tuesday-Friday 3pm-9pm and on Saturday’s 11am-9pm.

You can find all things DIY Place on their Facebook page.