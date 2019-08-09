The heat is on for the weekend

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) There are two weeks left until students in the Public Schools of Robeson County start news schools after the board's consolidation decision.

In a prior interview with Superintendent Shanita Wooten she told News13 five schools would be consolidated due to a $2 million operating deficit. Those schools included Janie C. Hargrave Elementary, R.B Dean Elementary, Rowland Middle, Green Grove Elementary and South Robeson High School.