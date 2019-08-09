The heat is on for the weekend

Temperatures this weekend will be back in the 90s, with heat index values topping 100. Most places will stay dry for Saturday, although a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. A weak cold front will push into the area on Sunday, bringing scattered thunderstorms. This front will not cool us down, and it will stay hot into next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the low to mid 90s. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas on Wednesday, bringing thunderstorms that will continue into Thursday. High temperatures by the end of the week will be in the 80s.
Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90-95.