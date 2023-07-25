MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nice week of weather is coming up for the area. This will probably be one of the calmest, but hottest weeks we’ve seen this summer.

As we go into the midweek and end of week time frame, the heat will be turned up! We are expecting to see the highest temperatures we’ve seen this summer. Several days of mid to upper 90s in the Pee Dee. The coastal areas will be in the low to mid 90s, thanks to the sea breeze. We will also remain fairly dry during this timeframe as well. Shower and storm chances are very, very low. The humidity will return as well. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits for a good portion of this time as well.

Heading into the weekend, the heat looks to stick around. The hottest temperatures of the summer season are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s possible along the coast. Upper 90s possible in the Pee Dee. A few locations could reach the triple digits. Heat index values will soar into the triple digits over the weekend. We will start to see a better chance of seeing some showers and storms develop on Monday.

The tropics are fairly quite. We are tracking three areas in the Atlantic that have a low chance of development over the next 7 days. One of those system is just off the Southeast coast.Right now models are not favoring any development. The latest National Hurricane Center outlook as this area with only a 10% chance of development over the next week. We will keep our eyes on it. One system moving through the Caribbean Islands continues to become unorganized. There is a very low threat to any strengthening with that system. The third system is moving off the coast of Africa. Right now, very low chances for this system. We will keep our eyes on it as well.