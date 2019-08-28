The latest track on Dorian along with rain chances for the weekend

Skies will clear tonight as drier, more comfortable weather moves in. A cold front will move through this evening, pushing any lingering showers offshore. Clouds will clear tonight as well. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow with lower humidity. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 80s, but it will be more comfortable. The sunny, nice weather will continue on Friday. The front moving through tonight will stall offshore, then retreat back into the Carolinas over the weekend. This will bring back the humidity, as well as the chance for thunderstorms. Hit or miss thunderstorms are possible Saturday, with a better chance for storms Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, clearing and mild. Lows 64 inland, 68 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm with lower humidity. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 85-90.