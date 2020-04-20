‘This is what I was called to do:’ Florence woman helps patients in New Jersey in face of pandemic

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Monica Newell of Florence says she doesn’t feel like a hero, but she’s doing life saving work in the face of a global pandemic.

Newell works for Fresenius Kidney Care and usually finds herself bouncing around hospitals in South Carolina as an inpatient clinical educator.

Her role has changed for now though thanks to a single phone call.

“My boss called me last Saturday and asked if I would be willing to go to the New York City area to help out with the COVID-19 crisis, and I said ‘yes,'” Newell remembered. “I could not live with myself if I didn’t do what I knew I could do to help.”

Since then Newell has been logging 12 hour-plus days alongside her team.

“We are working in the dialysis suite and we are taking care of patients who are either chronic dialysis patients or patients who had kidney injury because of COVID and are requiring dialysis,” she said.

Newell says she’s seen a lot during her time in New Jersey, including how serious the virus can be. But most of all, she’s just happy to help.

“It is claiming lives everyday,” Newell said. “We are doing our due diligence in taking care of patients that need us in some of the worst times of their lives. I just feel like it’s what I was called to do.”

Latest Headlines