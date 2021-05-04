Thousands without power as storms move through News13 viewing area

Home
Posted: / Updated:
power outages generic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Thousands of people were without power Tuesday night as storms moved through the News13 viewing area.

At 7:20 p.m., more than 5,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark in the area.

That included about 2,200 customers in Scotland County, which makes up about 36% of the company’s customers in the county. Scotland County had more outages than any other North Carolina county, as of 7:20 p.m. Robeson County had more than 900 outages.

Marlboro County had 1,430 outages at 7:20 p.m., the most in the South Carolina portion of the viewing area. That makes up about 33% of Duke Energy’s customers in the county. Darlington County also had nearly 1,000 outages.

Repairs are underway. It’s not clear how long they will take.

You can take a look at Duke Energy outages in your area right now by clicking here.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area west of Lumberton, as of 6:40 p.m. The eastern side of Robeson County remained under a small thunderstorm watch. The west side of Darlington County was also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

For storm updates, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories