Thousands without power as storms move through News13 viewing area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Thousands of people were without power Tuesday night as storms moved through the News13 viewing area.

At 7:20 p.m., more than 5,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark in the area.

That included about 2,200 customers in Scotland County, which makes up about 36% of the company’s customers in the county. Scotland County had more outages than any other North Carolina county, as of 7:20 p.m. Robeson County had more than 900 outages.

Marlboro County had 1,430 outages at 7:20 p.m., the most in the South Carolina portion of the viewing area. That makes up about 33% of Duke Energy’s customers in the county. Darlington County also had nearly 1,000 outages.

Repairs are underway. It’s not clear how long they will take.

You can take a look at Duke Energy outages in your area right now by clicking here.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area west of Lumberton, as of 6:40 p.m. The eastern side of Robeson County remained under a small thunderstorm watch. The west side of Darlington County was also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

For storm updates, click here.