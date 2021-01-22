Three arrested following discovery of narcotics at Marion County home

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Three people face cocaine trafficking charges after the search of a home in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says its drug unit made the arrests following a search at a home on Robinson Road, which uncovered narcotics.

Joseph Woodbury, 58 of Tabor City, NC, Lacy Nicole Harris, 30 of Dillon and Moneshia Fletcher, 28 of Dillon were arrested, according to deputies.

All were charged with trafficking in cocaine base, trafficking in cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.