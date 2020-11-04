Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Highway 57

(Source: Horry County Fire Rescue) A three-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, on North Highway 57 near Union Church Road sent three people to the hospital.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of North Highway 57 near Union Church Road after a three-vehicle crash has slowed traffic in the area.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Twitter page.

Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.

