Three-vehicle crash stalls traffic on Highway 57

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area of North Highway 57 near Union Church Road after a three-vehicle crash has slowed traffic in the area.
The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Twitter page.
Three people have been taken to the hospital with injuries.
Count on News13 for updates.
