Thunderstorm chance is back for the weekend

Thunderstorms returned to the eastern Carolinas today, and the chance for storms will last through the weekend. A weak cold front is dropping into our area tonight, sparking thunderstorms that will diminish overnight. The front will dissipate tomorrow, but will still be able to spark a few scattered storms, especially close to the coast. Temperatures will drop a bit for the weekend, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s, but it will stay humid. Tropical moisture could move into the Carolinas Sunday and Monday. It will stay warm and humid through midweek. A cold front Wednesday could cool it into the low 80s by the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with thunderstorms ending. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy and a little cooler with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.